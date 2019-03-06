

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in three consecutive sessions, advancing almost 100 points or 3.2 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,050-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement as the United States and China continue to inch towards a trade agreement. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were barely lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the property stocks were capped by weakness from the financials and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index advanced 26.67 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 3,054.25 after trading between 3,009.45 and 3,054.96. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 36.50 points or 2.28 percent to end at 1,635.98.



Among the actives, Gemdale soared 2.26 percent, while Poly Developments jumped 1.87 percent, China Vanke added 0.81 percent, CITIC Securities collected 1.27 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.68 percent, Bank of China lost 0.51 percent, China Construction Bank fell 0.82 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 1.04 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 1.00 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 0.70 percent, PetroChina slid 0.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 0.33 percent and China Shenhua Energy added 0.14 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.



The Dow shed 13.02 points or 0.05 percent to 25,806.63, while the NASDAQ lost 1.21 points or 0.02 percent to 7,576.36 and the S&P 500 fell 3.16 points or 0.11 percent to 2,789.65.



The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade talks continues to hang over the markets.



The impending release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday also kept some traders on the sidelines.



Traders were also digesting the latest news out of China, with Beijing cutting its economic growth target for the year but also unveiling plans to boost spending, increase foreign firms' access to its markets, and cut billions of dollars in taxes. In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector activity rebounded more than expected in February. Also, the Commerce Department showed an unexpected increase in new home sales in December.



Crude oil futures ended flat on Tuesday, with traders making cautious moves ahead of weekly inventory reports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.03 at $56.66 a barrel.



