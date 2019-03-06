Surgical Theater Welcomes Former Chairman and CEO of Medtronic to Advisory Board

William Hawkins to help accelerate growth within the healthcare communities of patients, surgeons and hospitals

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Theater announced today that William Hawkins has accepted the offer to join Surgical Theater's team as the Chairman of its Advisory Board.

William Hawkins is the former Chairman and CEO of Medtronic and currently serves in multiple positions including Chairman, at Duke University Health System. His extensive executive and leadership experience in the healthcare industry and entrepreneurial success, make Mr. Hawkins an outstanding addition to the Surgical Theater leadership team.

"Surgical Theater is beyond honored to welcome Mr. Hawkins as Chairman of our Advisory Board," said Moty Avisar, CEO and Co-Founder of Surgical Theater. "We are very excited for our accelerated growth. As a renowned successful entrepreneur and executive with strategic vision, Mr. Hawkins is going to be an important and instrumental asset in helping continue our growth and further establish our market leadership in the medical virtual and augmented reality space."

Mr. Hawkins spent almost a decade at Medtronic, a medical device company with $100 billion market capitalization. He currently serves on multiple public and private, as well non-profit boards. His Alma Mater, Duke University, elected him to the board of Trustees and he also continues to serve as the Chair of the Board of Duke University Health System.

"My rule is to only be involved in organizations that make a significant impact in the healthcare world; Surgical Theater is one of those organizations," said William Hawkins. "Surgical Theater has invented and commercialized a very unique technology that allows patients and surgeons to literally walk inside the patient's own anatomical image. This is something that has never been done before. Surgical Theater has created clinical applications that greatly enhance the patient consultation and patient engagement. Furthermore, the clinical team's strategies in the operating room are significantly improved with utilization of Surgical Theater's VR and AR platform. I am very happy to partner with the leadership team at Surgical Theater to help scale the utilization of their Precision VR technology across multiple surgical disciplines."

Precision VR is a novel visualization platform that allows patients and their surgeons to step into the patient's complex diagnosis and to walk together in a 360-degree, Virtual Reality reconstruction of the patient's anatomy. When wearing the VR headset, a VR-empowered physician and patient can tour a patient's pathology. By simply turning their head from side to side, the patient can further explore their anatomy as the surgeon explains and demonstrates the planned surgical path the medical team will use during the procedure. This shared "walk-in" inside the pathology is proven to increase patient satisfaction, improve patient engagement and mprove a hospital's financial performance.

About Surgical Theater

Surgical Theater, the market leader in virtual and augmented reality healthcare services, is the first to combine cutting-edge fighter jet flight simulation technology with a patient's own anatomy scans. Rendered from comprehensive combined modalities of CT, MRI as well as advanced post processing images such as DTI and BOLD, the 360° virtual reality fly-through is designed to allow surgeons to walk and fly-through a reconstruction of the patient's own anatomy and pathology. While wearing the VR headset, a VR-empowered physician and patient, walk together into the space between vascular structures and stand between the arteries and the tumor, or aneurysm. By simply turning their head from side to side and/or up and down, the patient can further explore their own anatomy, as the surgeon explains and demonstrates the planned surgical path, which the medical team will use during their procedure. This 360° visual representation gives the patient and their families an informative and deep understanding of their condition, by visually answering questions regarding both surgical approaches, and other medical concerns.

