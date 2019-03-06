

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday despite the modest losses overnight on Wall Street. Gains are modest as investors awaited firm details about progress in U.S.-China trade talks and also focused on the Brexit negotiations.



The Australian market is rising, reflecting gains in most sectors. Investors also digested Australia's economic growth for the fourth quarter that missed expectations.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 33.20 points or 0.54 percent to 6,232.50, after touching a high of 6,233.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 32.70 points or 0.52 percent to 6,314.10. Australian stocks fell on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after four days of gains.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent.



Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent, BHP Group is adding 0.6 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.5 percent.



Gold miners are also higher even as gold prices edged lower overnight. Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent.



Bucking the trend, oil stocks are mostly weak after crude oil prices ended almost flat overnight. Santos is adding more than 1 percent, while Oil Search is down 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.3 percent.



Myer Holdings reported a turnaround to profit in the first half of the year despite a nearly 3 percent decline in sales. The department store chain's shares are rising more than 11 percent.



Bubs Australia said it will form a joint venture with Chinese dairy producer Beingmate to market and distribute its infant formula and baby food products in China. Shares of Bubs are gaining more than 18 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Australia's gross domestic product or GDP was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7087, up from $0.7078 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is declining, with investors turning cautious as they look for fresh developments about a possible U.S.-China trade deal.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 131.27 points or 0.60 percent to 21,595.01, after touching a low of 21,556.12 earlier. Japanese shares pulled back from a three-month high on Tuesday.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Panasonic is lower by 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.5 percent, while Canon and Sony are adding 0.4 percent each.



In the tech sector, Advantest is down 0.3 percent and Tokyo Electron is lower by 0.6 percent. Among the major automakers, Honda is rising 0.2 percent, while Toyota is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.3 percent, while Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices ended roughly flat overnight.



Among the major gainers, CyberAgent is rising almost 5 percent, Rakuten is higher by more than 3 percent and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is up more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing more than 3 percent and Denso Corp. is lower by 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan are also higher, while South Korea and Singapore are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves, as uncertainty about the U.S.-China trade talks continued to hang over the markets. Traders also digested the latest news out of China, with Beijing cutting its economic growth target for the year but also unveiling plans to boost spending, increase foreign firms' access to its markets, and cut billions of dollars in taxes.



The Dow slipped 13.02 points or 0.1 percent to 25,806.63, the Nasdaq edged down 1.21 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,576.36 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.16 points or 0.1 percent to 2,789.65.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices ended roughly flat on Tuesday after China cut its target for economic growth this year, denting prospects for fuel demand growth. WTI crude oil futures ended down $0.03 at $56.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



