Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.: Progressive Planet Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2019 / PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. (PLAN: TSX-V) ("Progressive Planet" or the "Company") announces the grant of up to 330,000 options that will be granted to an Insider and a Consultant of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Buckingham Graphite Project in Quebec.

