Carysfort Capital Chooses Yardi Solution for Property Management and Investor Reporting

Irish real estate investment management company will utilise Yardi's cloud-based platform to improve operations and transform investor reporting

DUBLIN, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carysfort Capital, a residential investment management firm based in Ireland, has chosen Yardi Voyager Residential as its property management and accounting platform.









Yardi Voyager, a fully mobile software as a service solution, will allow Carysfort Capital's team to automate some aspects of operations and deliver greater transparency for investors.

"As a result of consistent growth, we decided it was time to move away from managing our portfolio on spreadsheets. Many of our clients were already operating on the Voyager platform which was a big draw for us when looking to streamline reporting and property management. We expect Voyager will deliver transparency across our entire portfolio," said Peter McCague, director of property delivery at Carysfort Capital.

"Carysfort Capital is focused on delivering stable returns for its investors. Yardi Voyager will enable Carysfort staff to streamline investor reporting, whilst modernising core accounting and property management," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi.

About Carysfort Capital

Founded in 2014 by Michael Looney, Carysfort Capital is an Irish-owned and Irish-managed investment management firm focused on delivering predictable, stable investor returns. It creates value through the aggregation of a number of moderate-sized residential investments to create an efficient institutional grade investment platform. For more information, visit carysfortcapital.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.

