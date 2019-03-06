Leading Financial Technology Company Builds Presence and Opens New Office in the UK

Rimilia, a financial technology company, today announced that record revenues and customer growth have enabled expansion within Europe and the opening of a new office in Central London. This is Rimilia's second office in the UK and is in the heart of London.

Rimilia provides an accounts receivable technology that helps finance departments simplify the complex. The solution, built by finance professionals for finance professionals, uses AI technology that allows you to apply cash faster and fast-track your cash flow.

Kevin Kimber, chief executive officer, stated, "We are headquartered in Bromsgrove, UK and following our recent opening of our first U.S. office, we are excited to open in Central London. With continued revenue growth and accelerating market adoption, we decided to expand to one of the key Fintech hubs in the world. The opening of this London campus supports the strategic expansion of the Rimilia brand, and London is an ideal location giving us direct access to clients, partners and high-tech talent, which will be crucial to support our next wave of growth."

About Rimilia

Rimilia creates software finance people love by helping them eliminate archaic practices of tracking cash and managing credit collections. Rimilia provides companies around the globe with faster cash allocation, clearer information, and better control over cash flow. As a global solution, Rimilia works with any currency, any bank, any ERP, in any country and language. Rimilia has offices located in Bromsgrove and London in the UK, and Denver, Colorado, in the U.S.

Learn more at https://www.rimilia.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005345/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Gem Swartz

Catalyst Marketing Agency

925-588-8515

gem@catalystmarketing.io

www.catalystmarketing.io