

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Wednesday as investors weigh uncertainty on the prospect of a Sino-U.S. trade deal.



While the U.S. and China may be nearing a trade deal, analysts believe that tensions between the two countries could rapidly rekindle over enforcement and implementation of structural issues.



Asian stocks are moving in a narrow range as investors await further progress in ongoing trade talks. Investors also digested news that North Korea had restored part of a missile test site.



U.S. President Donald Trump's national security advisor John Bolton has warned that the U.S. will look at ramping up sanctions if Pyongyang fails to give up its nuclear program and everything associated with it.



The U.S. dollar held gains on the back of robust U.S. economic data released overnight while oil edged lower amid signs of rising U.S. production.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as analysts took a more cautious view of the progress in the tariff battle between the world's two biggest economies. Encouraging housing and service sector activity data helped to limit the downside.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged down around 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended little changed with a negative bias.



European markets ended Tuesday's session mostly higher as traders digested a raft of regional economic data and monitored developments on the trade front and Brexit.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.2 percent after China announced plans to revive the country's economic growth.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose around 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX