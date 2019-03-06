

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG) reported full year 2018 operating profit of $199.7 million, up 7% from prior year. EPS was $1.80 compared to $2.21. Underlying operating profit was $281.6 million, an increase of 9%. Underlying diluted EPS was $2.90 compared to $2.92.



Full year 2018 revenue was $1.44 billion, up 7% from previous year. Full year gross margin was at 47.9% and underlying gross margin was at 48.3%, above 2017



For the first-quarter, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $270 million to $310 million and gross margin to be broadly in line with fiscal 2018.



For fiscal 2019, the company expects revenue to decline from fiscal 2018 by single digit percentage points. Based on the expected revenue performance, the Group anticipates gross margin to be broadly in line with fiscal 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX