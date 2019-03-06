

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) on Wednesday reported that its preliminary EBIT for the financial year 2018 increased to 172.4 million euros from 171.3 million euros in the prior year.



BayWa noted that the increase in EBIT allowed it to compensate for the positive one-off effects in the previous year of about 20 million euros through an improvement in operating earnings in its segments.



The Group's revenues for 2018 increased 3.6 percent to 16.6 billion euros from 16.1 billion euros in the prior year.



BayWa noted that despite an extremely difficult year for the German agricultural industry, which once again suffered from the effects of long periods of dry weather, the Group successfully achieved its targets for 2018.



'The implementation of projects in the Renewable Energies business sector and international agricultural activities were key factors in our success in the financial year 2018,' said Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG.



The Board of Management of BayWa AG will propose a dividend of 90 euro cents per share to the Supervisory Board, the same as in the previous year.



BayWa AG will publish detailed figures with its annual results on 28 March 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX