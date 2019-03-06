

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) said Wednesday that its Chief Executive Officer Steven Holland has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board today that he has decided to retire after nine years as CEO when his current contract ends in February 2020.



While Holland will not be available for an extension of his contract, he said he remains fully committed throughout the transition period.



Stefan Zuschke, the chairman of the Supervisory Board, pointed out the significant contribution by Steven Holland in Brenntag's journey from private to public ownership and its expansion into a global chemical distribution company.



Brenntag said that a decision on succession to Holland will be made by the Supervisory Board, based on a structured selection process.



