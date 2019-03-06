

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) reported that its 2018 net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company amounted to 881 million euros, falling short of the prior year level of 980 million euros. Earnings per common non-voting share were 1.33 euros compared to 1.48 euros. The Schaeffler Group generated EBIT before special items of 1.38 billion euros in 2018, compared to 1.58 billion euros, prior year. EBIT margin before special items was 9.7 percent compared to 11.3 percent.



Fiscal 2018 revenue was approximately 14.2 billion euros compared to approximately 14.0 billion euros, a year ago. At constant currency, revenue increased by 3.9 percent. All three divisions and all four regions contributed to the group's constant currency revenue growth. The Greater China region once more reported the highest revenue growth rate, albeit with considerably less momentum than in previous years.



Schaeffler AG's Board of Managing Directors will propose a dividend of 55 cents to the annual general meeting.



The Schaeffler Group expects its revenue to grow by 1 to 3 percent at constant currency in 2019. In addition, the company expects to generate an EBIT margin before special items of 8 to 9 percent in 2019. The Schaeffler Group also anticipates approximately 400 million euros in free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities for 2019.



Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, stated: 'Following a good first six months for the Schaeffler Group, market conditions in the global automotive business deteriorated considerably during the second half of 2018. This put pressure on our earnings. The Industrial division's very strong development over the course of 2018, which has partially offset the weaker performance of the two Automotive divisions, was encouraging.'



