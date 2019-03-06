SWIPE UK Will Provide Insights Into Daily Consumer Spending Behavior for Public and Private Companies

M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, has launched SWIPE UK, offering daily updates to key consumer spending metrics including point-in-time revenue forecasts and insights into cohort analytics.

SWIPE UK, with indices on spending, unique shoppers, transactions and average ticket, spans 54 merchants across 30 publicly traded companies and complements SWIPE US, covering over 625 US merchants across 230 publicly trading companies. The SWIPE solutions apply advanced data science and proprietary feature engineering to optimize a panel of millions of consumers. The addition of SWIPE UK complements our broad suite of M Analysis written consumer research in the region.

"The impact that SWIPE UK will have on the investment community is unprecedented. M Science is bringing transparency into the UK consumer landscape through a purely systematic process. Creating unbiased, near-real time insights require world-class infrastructure and top-tier engineering talent. We are proud of this unique IP which continues to aid our clients in making timely, yet thoroughly vetted decisions," said Ajay Krishna, Head of Data Science and Engineering at M Science

SWIPE UK is available through API and/or M Data Viz, an interactive visualization platform, where users can integrate the data feed directly into their models. Users can customize the data to monitor a specific investment thesis; drill into key consumer spending metrics and observe spending behavior patterns in near real-time; perform precise, comparative analyses across companies and industries; and, monitor company expectations for both short- and long-term performance.

"The launch of SWIPE UK is yet another industry first for M Science. As our European clients increasingly see value in working with data, M Science continues to meet their needs by providing innovative solutions," said Michael Marrale, CEO of M Science. "We are proud of the work that went into developing SWIPE UK as we continue to execute on our mission to deliver actionable insights from alternative data."

About M Science

M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with massive amounts of unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries.

M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF). For more information, please visit www.mscience.com.

