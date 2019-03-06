European CNS Specialist Neuraxpharm Appoints Dan Furrer as Head of Corporate Marketing

To develop unique marketing strategies for CNS products and pipeline of value added medicines

LANGENFELD, Germany, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group, a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the appointment of Dan Furrer as Head of Corporate Marketing. Mr Furrer will lead the new corporate marketing function and in conjunction with corporate medical and commercial teams, plans to build a global marketing centre of excellence for Neuraxpharm. He will report directly to the CEO, Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks.

Dan Furrer has over 20 years of experience in building and running marketing operations in the pharmaceutical industry. He joins Neuraxpharm from Mylan where he was Country Manager in the Czech Republic, and Meda Pharma, prior to the acquisition by Mylan, where he was Country Manager for Germany and Switzerland. He was also Country Manager at Spirig Pharma Switzerland and held several positions in marketing, including Head of International Marketing, Marketing & Regional Sales Manager and Product Manager in CNS at different companies.

He holds a Masters in Industrial Management and a Masters in Pharmacy from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said:

"We are pleased that someone of Dan Furrer's calibre and experience has joined Neuraxpharm. In particular, his track record as Country Manager in different European countries combined with his outstanding marketing expertise makes him the optimal person for this important role at Neuraxpharm. We believe he will play a vital role in our ambitious plans to continue to grow our business and to become Europe's leading CNS specialty pharma company."

Neuraxpharm today has a direct presence in 9 European countries and plans further geographic expansion in Europe. The new Corporate Marketing function will support the different countries and develop unique marketing strategies for Neuraxpharm's value added medicines.

Neuraxpharm's R&D is developing more than 25 new CNS products with special focus on the differentiated and high-tech barrier products, e.g: new dosage forms, new strengths, new extended-release formulations, different delivery mechanisms, and new technologies such as patches or injections. These unique products need a corporate medico-marketing strategy. Dan Furrer will lead the corporate marketing launches coming from the pipeline - as well as marketing the existing corporate products - working closely with the new Corporate Medical Department in Neuraxpharm.

About Neuraxpharm - the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Backed by funds advised by Apax Partners, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 30 years.

Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes in Europe branded and generic CNS pharmaceuticals, as well as nutraceuticals and probiotics, offering a wide range of effective, differentiated and affordable CNS treatments.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients from its own manufacturing sites in Spain.

www.neuraxpharm.com