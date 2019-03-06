Discover the Next Global Healthcare Era with 'Medical Korea 2019'

- Discussion on trends and changes of global healthcare Industry and strategies for new-tech based medical services -

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthcare and medical tourismconference "Medical Korea 2019" will be held for three days from March 14 at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas. This annual conference is hosted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (Minister Park Neung Hoo) and organized by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI, President Lee Young Chan).

Under the theme of "Global Healthcare 'Discover the Next'", this event consists of various programs, including conference, business meetings with foreign buyers, and "Medical Korea Zone" to mark its 10th anniversary.

Now in its 10th year, the Medical Korea conference has been held with more than 12,000 attendees from 44 countries, becoming a prominent global healthcare conference that promotes the excellence of Korean medical services and presents new trends to international scholars and experts of the health and medical sector.

Professor Laszlo Puczko from Hungary, a leading medical and wellness expert in Europe, will open the conference with a speech on "Global Healthcare Market: Discover the Next".

In addition, government officials from Korea's major healthcare partner countries, including Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, China, Turkmenistan, and Mongolia, will join in discussing specific cooperation in areas such as patient transfer, medical personnel training, and advancement of medical systems.

About 60 experts from Korea and abroad will give lectures about medical service quality management, medical education, and online marketing, as well as have in-depth discussions on strategies to prepare for change and the future. In particular, representatives from six medical associations in the fields of dentistry, thyroid endocrine surgery, orthopedic surgery, and traditional Korean medicine will discuss about academic exchanges with Mongolia, Eurasian countries, etc.

This year's conference will take place in parallel with "KIMES 2019" to be held at COEX, where Medical Korea Zone will be open at Hall D until March 17 to exhibit the history and outcomes of the Medical Korea. There will also be a chance to network with buyers from 11 countries.

KHIDI President Lee Young Chan expressed, "I hope Medical Korea, with its 10 years of history, will serve as an opportunity to check the current status of Korean medical care and gear up to pioneer the future of Korea as a leading country in global healthcare."

More information about the event can be found on the official website www.medical-korea.org. Admission will be free with pre-registration, which can be done online until March 8.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828462/Medical_Korea_Conference.jpg