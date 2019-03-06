Will highlight how to improve security postures with effective threat detection and response

Masergy, a leading provider of secure SD-WAN, cloud communications and managed security solutions, today announced that Craig D'Abreo, Masergy's VP of Security Operations, will present at the British Legal Technology Forum on 12th March 2019 at 10 AM GMT.

Taking place at Old Billingsgate in Central London, the British Legal Technology Forum 2019 is Europe's largest legal technology conference and exhibition, attracting around 1,200 visitors from the world of law, legal technology and IT security.

D'Abreo has been invited to speak on the main stage. During his presentation titled "Cybersecurity Innovations to Stay Ahead of the Legal Digital Revolution," he will provide attendees with real-world tips on how law firms can improve their security strategies. Key topics will include:

Key data security/privacy trends and challenges facing the legal sector this year

How revolutionary machine learning can be the solution for the sector

The importance of managed detection and response to help law firms navigate the threat landscape

"Law firms find themselves in a unique position when it comes to information security, regularly handling vast amounts of sensitive client information spanning various industries. This means that they are prime targets for data breaches," said D'Abreo. "The key to getting ahead of security threats stems from the investments law firms make in cybersecurity strategies and platforms. I look forward to sharing Masergy's experience and talking in more depth about the steps which can be taken to improve security postures through better threat detection and response."

