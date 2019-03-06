Hampden & Co Picks CREALOGIX Digital Banking Hub to Launch Mobile Banking for High Net Worth Clients

LONDON and EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The private bank Hampden & Co has launched a new mobile banking platform to extend its digital services. The solution was developed by Swiss-headquartered digital banking software provider, CREALOGIX. It is now in production with rapid uptake from the private bank's high net worth client base.

Hampden & Co, the newest private bank in the UK, has launched a new mobile-optimised solution to extend private banking services into digital channels. The software was developed by CREALOGIX in Switzerland and the UK.

Graeme Hartop, Chief Executive of Hampden & Co, said: "Hampden & Co serves private banking clients who appreciate traditional values and also expect the best of a modern digital user experience. With this launch, we have made an important step in extending the ways we can serve clients, their families, and their businesses. By making professional, personal banking expertise more convenient to access, we aim to build even more effective relationships with our clients."

Hampden & Co plans to release more mobile banking updates in future as part of an ongoing roadmap of augmenting their personal banking service, and collaborated closely on the design and launch of its new solutions with CREALOGIX software project teams in the UK.

Readiness for open banking

The software solution deployed by Hampden & Co is based on CREALOGIX Digital Banking Hub. Its architecture of software modules provides financial institutions with a secure and customisable digital banking platform which is fast to deploy and easy to extend. Hampden & Co are implementing open banking capabilities such as open APIs in line with PSD2.

"This solution will enable the private bank to curate securely authenticated integrations with third-party fintech apps, enabling clients to take advantage of innovative information exchange and payment initiation features in future," explains Jo Howes, Commercial Director at CREALOGIX UK.

Hampden & Co described CREALOGIX's focus on the quality of user experience as the reason for choosing the software provider to design and implement the new digital solution: "Hampden & Co was created in response to significant demand for a private bank that could deliver a high-quality, personal service. Our new digital banking solution complements this by providing a high-quality, convenient service to our clients and we look forward to enhancing this service further," said Graeme Hartop.

