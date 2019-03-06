The Northwest Territories of Canada are going to host a solar-plus-storage project that will be the first of its kind in the region. The facility will power three businesses and 32 residential units in Inuvik and Iqaluit.Canada's Ministry of Natural Resources will invest around $3.5 million (US$2.6 million) in two projects aimed at helping rural and remote indigenous communities in its Northwest Territories reduce diesel consumption. One of the two projects, worth approximately $3.3 million, will deploy a 1.25 MW/1.5 MWh solar-plus-storage facility to serve three businesses and 32 residential ...

