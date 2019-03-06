

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell slightly on Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on Sino-U.S. trade talks and kept an eye on growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.



After North Korea reportedly restored part of a missile launch site it had begun to dismantle, U.S. President Donald Trump's national security advisor John Bolton has warned that the U.S. will look at ramping up sanctions against the country.



The benchmark DAX was down 39 points or 0.34 percent at 11,581 in opening deals after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Evonik fell over 1 percent after rising sharply the previous day on news the chemicals group had signed an agreement to sell its Methacrylates business to Advent International.



Brenntag jumped nearly 5 percent. The chemical distributor reported a rise in FY18 profit and said it sees further growth in a challenging environment.



Dialog Semiconductor soared 6.5 percent. The company reported full year 2018 operating profit of $199.7 million, up 7 percent from prior year.



