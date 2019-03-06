THC Farmaceuticals, Inc.: THC Farmaceuticals Acquires Fifty Percent Interest In 78 Acres of California Land; Through Subsidiary CBDual Biotech Begins Retailing Charlotte's Web CBD Rich Products; To Begin Clinical Trials

THOUSAND OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / THC Farmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBDG) today announced that it completed the acquisition of a 50% interest in a corporation that owns 78 acres of land in Southern California. We made this acquisition with the intention to grow hemp and cannabis as a means to a controlled environment to produce specific strains that will be utilized in our clinical trials and production of our CBD based products.

THC Farmaceuticals, Inc. also became an authorized retailer for products from CW California, Inc., a wholesale distributor of premium hemp supplements and preferred distributor of the World's Most Trusted Hemp ExtractTM product line 'Charlotte's WebTM', as well as Elixinol, Myriams Hope, Topikal CBD, and Canniatric.

CBDual Biotechnology Corp., as a pharmaceutical start-up company, focuses on developing products based on cannabidiol (CBD) and/or Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The company's facility is located in southern California, where we provide easy access for patients to participate in clinical trials of new medical cannabis medications, therapies, and products.

Per the agreement entered into with wholesaler, CW California, we will have access to premium hemp supplements including the World's Most Trusted Hemp ExtractTM product line, Charlotte's WebTM. This could open the door for distribution of our own unique products that are in the pipeline for 2019 release.

About CBDual Biotechnology Corp.

CBDual Biotechnology Corp. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company with propriety technology for enhanced oral delivery of bioactive cannabindoids. This technology promotes overall oral health due to higher effectiveness of the delivery methodology. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in California, with its R&D in the US and Israel.

For More information about CBDual, Biotechnology please visit the website: www.CBDual.com.

About THC Farmaceuticals, Inc.

THC Farmaceuticals, Inc.: (OTC PINK: CBDG) owns and operates ATMs placed in high-traffic commercial areas in Utah. Through CBDual, Biotechnology - CBDG has now expanded its operations to include businesses and intellectual properties related to the cannabis industries.

For additional information visit the company's website: http://cbdg.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

