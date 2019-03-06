Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
London, March 6
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 February 2019 its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|10.91
|Sberbank
|9.16
|Novatek
|8.14
|Gazprom
|7.06
|X5 Retail Group
|4.11
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|4.01
|PZU
|3.94
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|3.56
|Turkiye Garanti B'Kasi
|3.23
|Mail Ru Group
|3.06
The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 February 2019 was as follows:
|Russia
|60.09
|Poland
|19.90
|Turkey
|15.27
|Hungary
|4.08
|Romania
|1.77
|Greece
|2.14
|Czech
|2.10
|Kuwait
|0.76
|Other European
|1.65
|Cash & Equivalents
|-7.76