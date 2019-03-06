Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Basilea Pharmaceutica: Basilea continued to build on its foundations for growth in 2018, reporting FY18 revenues of CHF132.6m (+31%) and an operating loss of CHF24.1m (+41%), beating guidance for the year. Revenues benefit from the multitude of global licensing/distribution deals for launched assets Cresemba and Zevtera. The main revenue driver is Cresemba, whose sales growth has accelerated in the US and EU. R&D investment in the oncology pipeline continues. This represents the next pillar of growth and we anticipate further progress in 2019. We expect further in-licensing opportunities given the strength of the balance sheet (cash and financial investments CHF223m). We value Basilea at CHF1082m or CHF100/share.ISIN: CH0011432447

