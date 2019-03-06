Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $63.2bn African Defence Market

LONDON, Mar. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

African Defence Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by Spending (Personnel, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Research, Development, Training & Evaluation, Procurement (RDT&E) and Others), by Domain (Airborne, Land-based, Naval and Space) Plus Analysis of Leading Local and International Companies in the Market. APC, UAV MBT, IFV, UCAV, SAM, OPV, SATCOM

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the African defence market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of USD $63.2bn in 2019.

Now: In July 2014 Armscor and AMD entered into strategic alliance to meet the needs of the Department of Defence (DoD) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

In Sept 2016, Saab and Denel showcased a complete air defence solution with the Saab multi-mission Giraffe AMB surveillance radar and the Denel Dynamics Umkhonto surface-to-air missile.

Report Scope

• Global African defence forecasts from 2019-2029

• Regional African defence market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering leading countries in Africa.

• African defence submarket forecasts from 2019-2029

• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level African defence markets from 2019-2029

• Ddetailed contract and programme tables containing contracts / projects and programmes in the African defence sector by companies

• Profiles and market share of the leading 10 African defence companies in 2019 at a global level and for leading countries

https://www.visiongain.com/report/african-defence-market-report-2019-2029/

Airbus SE

Algerian Armed Forces

Algerian Government

Angolan Armed Forces

Angolan Government

Armscor

Atlantis Group

Denel SOC

Egyptian Armed Forces

Egyptian Government

General Dynamics Corporation

Kenyan Armed Forces

Kenyan Government

Leonardo SPA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Milkor

Moroccan Armed Forces

Moroccan Government

Nigerian Armed Forces

Nigerian Government

Northrup Grumman Corporation

Paramount Group

Pronex

Reutech Communications

Rheinmetall Group

Rippel Effect System

SAAB

SAAB Grintek Defence

South African Armed Forces

South African Government

Sudanese Armed Forces

Sudanese Government

Tunisian Armed Forces

Tunisian Government

