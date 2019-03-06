Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $63.2bn African Defence Market

LONDON, Mar. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
African Defence Market Report 2019-2029
Forecasts by Spending (Personnel, Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Research, Development, Training & Evaluation, Procurement (RDT&E) and Others), by Domain (Airborne, Land-based, Naval and Space) Plus Analysis of Leading Local and International Companies in the Market. APC, UAV MBT, IFV, UCAV, SAM, OPV, SATCOM
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the African defence market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of USD $63.2bn in 2019.
Now: In July 2014 Armscor and AMD entered into strategic alliance to meet the needs of the Department of Defence (DoD) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
In Sept 2016, Saab and Denel showcased a complete air defence solution with the Saab multi-mission Giraffe AMB surveillance radar and the Denel Dynamics Umkhonto surface-to-air missile.
This are examples of the business critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand new report, you find 127 in-depth tables, and 126 Figures all exclusive to this report.
The 196 page report provides clear detailed insight into the African defence market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global African defence forecasts from 2019-2029
• Regional African defence market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering leading countries in Africa.
• African defence submarket forecasts from 2019-2029
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level African defence markets from 2019-2029
• Ddetailed contract and programme tables containing contracts / projects and programmes in the African defence sector by companies
• Profiles and market share of the leading 10 African defence companies in 2019 at a global level and for leading countries
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data
• Learn how to exploit new technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the market
• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the African defence market
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Government agencies
• Contractors
• Defence Ministries
• Systems Integrators
• Subcomponent Suppliers
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the African defence market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today African Defence Market Report 2019-2029. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/african-defence-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Airbus SE
Algerian Armed Forces
Algerian Government
Angolan Armed Forces
Angolan Government
Armscor
Atlantis Group
Denel SOC
Egyptian Armed Forces
Egyptian Government
General Dynamics Corporation
Kenyan Armed Forces
Kenyan Government
Leonardo SPA
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Milkor
Moroccan Armed Forces
Moroccan Government
Nigerian Armed Forces
Nigerian Government
Northrup Grumman Corporation
Paramount Group
Pronex
Reutech Communications
Rheinmetall Group
Rippel Effect System
SAAB
SAAB Grintek Defence
South African Armed Forces
South African Government
Sudanese Armed Forces
Sudanese Government
Tunisian Armed Forces
Tunisian Government
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com