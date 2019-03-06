sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.03.2019 | 11:04
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 6

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)7.0%
China Everbright Intl.6.1%
National Grid5.7%
Pennon Group5.0%
Enbridge4.5%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings4.3%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.3%
China Longyuan Power Group3.7%
OPG Power Ventures3.6%
EcoRodovias3.2%
Atlantica Yield3.0%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund2.9%
SSE PLC2.8%
Metro Pacific Investments2.6%
Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund2.3%
Pattern Energy Group2.3%
TransAlta Renewables2.2%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners2.0%
China Everbright Greentech2.0%
Drax Group2.0%

At close of business on 28 February 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity7.4%
Multi Utilities18.1%
Ports1.9%
Renewable Energy25.3%
Telecoms infrastructure2.7%
Water & Waste21.4%
Toll roads4.7%
Gas10.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets7.6%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America21.1%
China20.2%
Latin America12.2%
United Kingdom13.4%
Global10.4%
India3.6%
Europe (excluding UK)3.2%
Asia (excluding China)6.4%
Middle East1.9%
Cash/Net Current Assets7.6%
100.0%

© 2019 PR Newswire