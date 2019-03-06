Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, March 6
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 28 February 2019 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)
|7.0%
|China Everbright Intl.
|6.1%
|National Grid
|5.7%
|Pennon Group
|5.0%
|Enbridge
|4.5%
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|4.3%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.3%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.7%
|OPG Power Ventures
|3.6%
|EcoRodovias
|3.2%
|Atlantica Yield
|3.0%
|Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
|2.9%
|SSE PLC
|2.8%
|Metro Pacific Investments
|2.6%
|Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund
|2.3%
|Pattern Energy Group
|2.3%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.2%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.0%
|China Everbright Greentech
|2.0%
|Drax Group
|2.0%
At close of business on 28 February 2019 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £52.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|7.4%
|Multi Utilities
|18.1%
|Ports
|1.9%
|Renewable Energy
|25.3%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|2.7%
|Water & Waste
|21.4%
|Toll roads
|4.7%
|Gas
|10.9%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|7.6%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|21.1%
|China
|20.2%
|Latin America
|12.2%
|United Kingdom
|13.4%
|Global
|10.4%
|India
|3.6%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|3.2%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.4%
|Middle East
|1.9%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|7.6%
|100.0%