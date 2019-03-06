Fidelity Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

6 March 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 28 February 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets

Marwyn Value Investors 0.130

AXA Prop Trust 0.060

Electra Private Equity 0.329

Gemfields Group 0.519

Contact for queries:

Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837320