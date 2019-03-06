Hublot and Marc Ferrero Celebrate Women, Heroines of Modern Times

NYON, Switzerland, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

BIG BANG ONE CLICK MARC FERRERO

Hublot, Swiss luxury watchmaker and Marc Ferrero, the artist behind Storytelling Art, unveil the Big Bang One Click Marc Ferrero. Paying homage to the 21st century woman, who distinguishes herself through the multiplicity of her roles, in this exclusive timepiece she is embodied as the heroine of modern times. This collaboration marks an exploratory approach to art and watchmaking.

A Muse, the 21st century woman

In turn wife, mother, friend, lover, business woman, femme fatale, fashion icon or night owl, for every hour of the day the modern woman sets herself apart as unpredictable, multifaceted and unique. She is disarming and makes light of the simple or complex adventures that she comes up against; drawing upon her charm, she juggles the lives that fill each of her days.

Big Bang One Click Marc Ferrero

The dial tells the story of this heroine of modern times with 'Lipstick', an iconic work by the artist. Enigmatic behind her dark glasses, she remains majestic in the face of the unexpected and affirms her femininity, armed with her lipstick. Spinels in shades of red, topazes for the turquoise version, and forty-two fine stones decorate the bezel of the new 39-mm case, which is adjusted to her feminine wrists. With one touch of its "One Click" patented fastening system, the leather strap makes way for a version in alligator and rubber, a touch of sophistication appropriate for the moment. Available in red and turquoise, the special series will be available in 50 copies of each tone.

"When I am asked 'What innovative and modern idea develops your painting?' Without hesitation, I answer fusion... Using different graphic styles (cubism, impressionism, surrealism, figurative, etc.) on the same plane or over my works-just like a film director uses special effects to tell a story-will always represent an extremely exciting challenge for me." Marc Ferrero

Watchmaking and painting in movement: fusion

Hublot and Marc Ferrero cultivate the art of exploration in their respective fields, with fusion as the guiding principle. For the watchmaking house, it is the unexpected blend of rare and innovative materials and for the artist and friend of the brand, it is the combination of different graphic styles on the same plane. It was therefore natural for their innovative spirits to find a shared expression, with watchmaking as a vehicle for art. A story of timeless adventures is embodied by the Big Bang One Click Marc Ferrero timepiece. A flagship announcement linking to the "Hublot loves Art" series.

The watch can be viewed at the Baselworld trade fair

Hublotlovesart

Marc Ferrero

You don't position yourself at the head of a new pictorial trend without a great knowledge of painting and the major developments that have marked its history. Marc Ferrero is one of the few contemporary painters who make it possible to claim that painting can still explore new avenues and continue, thanks to the power of the imagination, last century's graphical adventure, which was the richest in terms of pictorial research. Marc Ferrero's body of work, associated with the Storytelling Art movement never ceases to intrigue because it possesses characteristics that are found nowhere else: fictional stories that take us around the world and refer to all kinds of cultures and invented characters, like real mirrors of the collective aspirations of our times. A forgotten mix of all sorts of graphic styles on the same plane, which modifies the notions of space-time of the pictorial field. An interplay between narrative breakdowns and variations of planes that allow each Work to be the pretext for an extraordinary adventure.

Living with a work by Marc Ferrero means giving your walls captivating stories and expanding spaces by following in the footsteps of Lisa L'aventura, Duke Spencer Percival and Cello Cordoba in an adventure that is called: "Once Upon a Time La Comitive".

HUBLOT

"HUBLOT or the Art of Fusion", between fine watchmaking and fine jewellery, like a dream from the visionary imagination of its Chairman Jean-Claude Biver, associated with the passionate dexterity of Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of HUBLOT.

A Maison of past and present, conjugated in the future, infused with expertise and innovation in the service of increasingly inspired collections (Big Bang, Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang and Manufacture Pieces).

Since 1980, the Maison has constantly breathed new life into fine watchmaking with its peerless technological dimension, fusing new materials (sapphire, brightly coloured ceramic), precious stones and ultra-technological mechanisms.

Between avant-garde watchmaking culture and the constant search for new methods for great complications, HUBLOT has the art of fusing with the great events of our times (international collaborations for the FIFA World Cup and Ferrari) as well as the finest talents of the moment (K. Mbappé, U. Bolt, Lang Lang). With a planetary presence, HUBLOT has more than 90 exclusive boutiques in the finest international capitals: Geneva, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Paris, London, Berlin, Moscow, New York, Miami, Beverly Hills, Las Vegas, Singapore, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Ginza, Frankfurt, and Zermatt.

BIG BANG ONE CLICK MARC FERRERO

