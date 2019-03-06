The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 7 March 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060400398 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Rovsing ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 422,233,632 shares (DKK 21,111,681.60) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 35,647,499 shares (DKK 1,782,374.95) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 457,881,131 shares (DKK 22,894,056.55) ------------------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 0.08556 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ROV ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36995 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=712845