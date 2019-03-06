The First Brazilian Award for European Scale-ups Launched in London

£70K prize aimed at supporting European scale-ups in their expansion efforts in the Brazilian market

LONDON, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 100 technology professionals gathered at the Digital Catapult in London last week to help launch the first ever Brazil Tech Award.

The Brazil Tech Award 2019 aims to reward new solutions and leading technology companies with a £70,000 valued prize in business services that will allow for development and the scale-up in business.

The launch event took place, fittingly, at the heart of London's digital technology hub in King's Cross - St Pancras where attendees had the chance to listen to scale-up companies from Europe and Brazil including the likes of TransferWise, InfraSpeak, Avatr, Gympass, Tempest and SalaryFits.

On Thursday 21st February, technology entrepreneurs shared lessons about the challenges of expanding abroad to mark the launch of the Brazil Tech Award 2019 with entries now open.

Entries close on Friday, 30th August where a panel of ten Brazilian experts will whittle the shortlist down to a final five. The winner will then be named in late November during the São Paulo Tech Week after all shortlisted companies have had the chance to press their claim with a final pitch presentation.

The prize will see one lucky company in the Smart Cities, Health, Fintech, Agritech, Manufacturing and Creative Tech industries who are looking to up-scale their business handed £70,000 in services to help them expand further in São Paulo, Brazil.

The £70,000 prize includes services such as business development and accounting by Deloitte, legal and digital marketing by Eydos Digital, coaching by Sapovalova, public relations by GrupoCASA UK, soft landing by Sterna and New Option and a one-year workplace for two staff by WeWork.

Roberto Doring from the Embassy of Brazil in London opened the event with an engaging speech where he touched upon Goldman Sachs statement in 2017 where they estimated that Brazil's Financial Technology companies could generate over 24 billion dollars over the next 10 years and that the sector is growing very rapidly.

