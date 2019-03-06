SAFEGUARDS | Toys and Juvenile Products NO. 031/19

On February 19, 2019 the EU ADCO toy expert group published a note about soft filled toys with sequins. The ADCO toy expert group represents the majority of the European market surveillance authorities.

According to the Toy Safety Directive 2009/48/EC soft filled toys with simple features, intended for holding and cuddling, are considered as toys intended for children under 3 years of age.

The group clarifies that such soft filled toys need to comply with requirements for toys for children of all ages, even when they are partly or fully covered by sequins. This includes requirements for small parts. Sequins that are sewn on to soft filled toys may detach when the material or the connection is not strong enough to withstand the tension force.

For full details of the note see: https://ec.europa.eu/docsroom/documents/34046 (https://ec.europa.eu/docsroom/documents/34046)

Soft filled toys with sequins are seen as a new trend in toys.

SGS offers a wide range of services to ensure that your products comply with the EU Toy Safety Directive. We offer training, safety/risk assessment, technical documentation check, labelling review, testing according to harmonized standards, SVHC screening, inspections and audits. With the largest global network of toy experts and testing facilities around the world - around 20 toy labs worldwide including 3 EU Notified Bodies (France, Germany and Netherlands), SGS is the partner to trust. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information or visit our website (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/toys-and-juvenile-products/toys/eu-toy-safety-directive).

For enquiries, please contact:

Sanda Stefanovic

Toy expert

t: +31 (0)88 214 45 17

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS (https://www.sgs.com/en/newsletters/global/safeguards-and-product-recalls)!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry (https://www.sgs.com/en/publications/consumer-compact)