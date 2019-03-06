Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI: Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI has reported strong revenue growth in FY18, with total revenues up 10% (€304.8m) beating guidance for the year. Its low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) franchise consisting of Becat (enoxaparin biosimilar) and flagship drug Hibor (bemiparin) reported sales of €121.5m (+42%). Hibor sales in Spain rose 14.7%, outperforming our 4% expectation. Becat (enoxaparin biosimilar) reported sales of €30.2m; its performance benefitted in 2018 from the ongoing roll-out in several European countries. Gross proceeds of the €88m capital raise will be used partly to fund the acquisition or in-licensing of additional products and sustain R&D efforts; of importance is Phase III DORIA (LA risperidone for schizophrenia) and data are anticipated in Q219. We value ROVI at €1.23bn.ISIN: ES0157261019

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...