CleverTap Partners with Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Empowers Marketers to Communicate with their Customers at Scale

Mobile marketers can now leverage various channels of customer communications, such as SMS, social messaging apps and more, to craft engaging customer experiences that drive reliable long-term user retention and customer satisfaction with reliability and dependability

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading mobile marketing automation platform, CleverTap, today announced it has chosen, Vonage (NYSE:VG), a business cloud communications leader, to enable additional user engagement channels directly from CleverTap's mobile automation platform via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform. With this partnership, clients can easily build personalized omnichannel communications experiences throughout the entire customer life cycle at scale, creating valuable customer relationships and enhanced engagement.

Consumers today interact with brands through multiple touchpoints. 90% of consumers start a task on one device and finish it on another. * As consumer behavior changes, marketers need to adapt and evolve their engagement strategies to ensure a seamless customer journey. To deliver a holistic customer experience, marketers need to eliminate data silos, orchestrate consumer journeys across channels, and engage with the customer through the most relevant channel based on preference.

"CleverTap provides some of the world's largest companies with the best-of-breed mobile marketing solutions to help them create a seamless customer experience," said Sunil Thomas, co-founder and CEO of CleverTap. "Nexmo's proven expertise in the cloud communications space, combined with its ability to swiftly leverage the latest technological advances, makes Nexmo a key partner for us. CleverTap customers can focus on building differentiated engagement strategies that win without having to worry about operational issues such as security, deliverability, and reliability."

"Vonage's partnership with CleverTap empowers customers to engage with their users through the right channels with the right message at scale and provides a superior experience that drives long-term user retention and revenues," said Omar Javaid, Vonage Chief Product Officer. "The ability to auto-segment users in real-time based on their propensity to respond positively to a specific message on a favorable channel is what makes this partnership unique."

About CleverTap

CleverTap helps consumer brands retain their users for life. Growth teams use CleverTap's automation, AI/ML and personalization capabilities to manage and improve customer lifecycle by delivering the most consistent experience across all touchpoints. With a unique combination of a unified data platform, automated segmentation and insights, and omnichannel engagement, CleverTap enables brands to optimize customer experiences in real time and at scale.

Over 8,000 global brands, including Star, Sony, Vodafone, Domino's Pizza, DC Comics, BookMyShow, and DealsPlus, trust CleverTap to help them connect with users and grow their mobile apps. CleverTap has offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. To see how businesses of all sizes are building more meaningful customer relationships, visit the customers' page , and for more information about CleverTap, visit clevertap.com or follow on Facebook and Twitter .

