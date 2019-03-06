Innodisk Announces the Opening of New Office in Eindhoven

Innodisk shows its dedication and ambition for the European market with the opening of a new office in the Netherlands

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk is announcing the opening of a new office in Eindhoven in the Netherland. This new location strengthens Innodisk's global presence and offers a single location for sales, technical support and product development. Innodisk is the global top provider of industrial-grade storage and memory according to Gartner. Europe currently makes up more than one quarter of Innodisk's market and this new opening is part of a larger European strategy of expansion and investment.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our new European office," says Randy Chien, Chairman of Innodisk. "This new facility is located in close proximity to some of the world's leading high-tech companies, and it demonstrates Innodisk's long-term commitment to our products, partners and customers across the European continent."

"Innodisk is at the forefront of AIoT and integrated industrial solutions. To help facilitate the merger with AI technology, the new site of Innodisk not only provides industrial-grade flash memory products and memory cards for embedded systems in its own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, but also assembles a lineup of AIoT-ready solutions," says Randy. "The location will give us access to a very large pool of the finest product development talent in the region that we can use to fuel the continued growth of Innodisk."

About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is ranked as Top 1 global Industrial SSD manufacturer and a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com.

