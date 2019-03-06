The German poly manufacturer expects to increase sales in the current financial year, however EBITDA is expected to be down as much as 20% as average prices for polysilicon will continue to decline.From pv magazine Germany. Wacker Chemie AG said it expects revenues to grow at a mid-single-digit rate due to higher volumes of polysilicon and chemicals this year, after sales of €4.98 billion last year. However, presenting its 2019 forecast yesterday, the Wacker board said it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be 10-20% lower this year, due mainly to ...

