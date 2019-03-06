Dried Fruit Market Report put Forth Analysis, Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends Through 2021: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dried fruit market is expected to gain a significant market share by 2021. Factors such as rise in aging population, increase in obesity, rise in disposable income and rise in use of nuts and dried fruits for sweet dish preparation is likely to gain a significant market share in the forecast period. The dried fruit market is subject to witness substantial growth as the manufacturers are now following novel approach for manufacture and packaging of dried fruits. Since, dry fruits are consumed all over the world, as they are important source of nutrition and an important source of energy for humans. Commercially, dried fruits market are healthier for aging population and in the past few years the market has gained a broader attention. The dried fruits market is segmented by type as dried grapes, dried dates, dried apricots and dried prunes. Application wise the dried fruit market includes household and commercial. Household segment accounts for a higher position in the global market.

Geographical segmentation for dried fruits market include North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions account for a significant market share in the forecast period due to significant rise in retail market and increase in demand for packaged foods with rich nutrients. Rise in disposable income and significant demand for dried fruits by young population is likely to propel the market growth in the near future. North America is expected to gain a higher traction in the near future due to rise in demand for dry fruits and prevalence of small food industries. Apart, use of cosmetics with dry fruits as ingredients also contribute to the market developments in this region. The key players in the dried fruits market include Alfoah, Angas Park, Australian Premium Dried fruits, Sunbeam Foods, Murray River Organics, Graceland fruits, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, Olam International Ltd, Sunsweet Growers, Three Squirrel, KBB Nuts, and Haoxiangni.

This publication enables readers the critical perspectives to be able to evaluate the world market for dried fruits. The publication provides the market size, growth and forecasts at the global level as well as for the following countries: Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Colombia, Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, China, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Yemen.

The market data covers the years 2010-2021. The major questions answered in this comprehensive publication include:

o What is the global market size for dried fruits?

o What is the dried fruit market size in different countries around the world?

o Are the markets growing or decreasing?

o How are the markets divided into different kinds of products?

o How are different product groups developing?

o How are the markets forecast to develop in the future?

The market information includes the total market size for dried fruits as well as the market size and trends for the following kinds of products:

o Dried apples

o Dried apricots

o Dried prunes

o Other dried fruits

The publication is designed for companies who want to gain a comprehensive perspective on the global dried fruit market. This publication makes it easy to compare across different countries and product groups to be able to find new market opportunities and make more profitable business decisions.

