On-demand Transportation Market is Anticipated to Reach US$350 Billion by 2026, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) found that the global on-demand transportation market has a considerably strong competitive landscape due to the influence of a few leading players. Key players such as ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA), Lyft, Inc., Grab, Careem, Uber Technologies Inc., and Taxify OÜ, are some of the players upholding leading shares in the market. To stand out from this market competition, the large and small-scale market players are putting efforts to introduce new offers. These players are concentrating on bringing forth immense improvements in the products to sustain in the cutthroat competition of the market. Also, new players are also concentrating on offering low-priced advanced products.

According to TMR, the global on-demand transportation market is expected to swell with a stellar CAGR of 14% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Based on vehicle type, the global on-demand transportation market is segmented into light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, busses & coaches, heavy commercial vehicles, and micro mobility. Among these, micro mobility offers various advantages such as flexible mobility and less consumption of fuel. Furthermore, it enables to enhance energy and cost efficiency, which is compelling consumers to choose this vehicle type. Rising strictness of environmental regulations along with growing traffic congestion is projected to encourage consumers to adopt micro mobility in the forthcoming years.

There are factors like increasing fuel price, rising disposable income, government initiatives, and consumer behavior play an essential part in propelling the growth of the global market across the globe. Based on the geography, the market in Asia Pacific was the dominant regional segment followed by North America and Europe. Existing leading players are also putting their efforts to deliver efficient self-driven vehicles across North America. These efforts will continue to foster the growth of the global on-demand transportation market.

Rising IT Usage by Millennial, Propels the Growth of the Global Market

Increasing usage and added features of smartphones and connected automobiles is rising the adoption of on-demand transportation. There are on-demand transportation options such as station-based mobility, car sharing, e hailing, and car rental. These services enable users to cancel, modify, or pre-book their cars through mobile apps such as Gett, Uber, and Ola.

Developments in IT infrastructure and rising usage of car sharing services by millennial. These growing uses of on-demand transportation are anticipated to boost the adoption of global on-demand transportation market in many places. This market is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, due to increased fuel prices and traffic. There various initiative taken by government those are likely to drive the global on-demand transportation market.

There are various on-demand transportation services but car rental was the leading in terms of market share from the past few years. However, rise in demand for other services like car sharing and e-hailing are estimated to witness significant growth in the forthcoming years. Market players are engaging in various business expansion approaches like partnerships and product launches to lead the market share.

On-demand transportation can have Safety Issues

In spite of having various growth aspects, on-demand transportation market is affected by some restraints such as safety of women, high-cost, and proper verification of vehicle-drivers. These aspects are negatively affecting the use of on-demand transportation, as these may cause considerable damage and hamper the safety of certain aspects. These are the prime factors hindering growth of the global on-demand transportation market.

Nevertheless, on-demand transportation mainly uses artificial intelligence (AI) and information technology (IT). Moreover, this will efficiently manage and coordinate transportation systems. Adoption of these technologies will offer lucrative opportunities for growth of the on-demand transportation market.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR, titled, "On-demand Transportation Market (Business Model - P2P, B2B, B2C; Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Buses and Coaches, Micro-mobility; Autonomy Level - Manual, Semi-autonomous, Autonomous; Power Source - Fuel Powered, HEV, PHEV, BEV; Type - Ride-sharing, Vehicle Rental/Leasing, Ride Sourcing; Application - Passenger Transportation, Goods Transportation) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2026."

The global On-demand Transportation Market has been segmented as follows:

Type

Ride-sharing



Vehicle Rental/Leasing



Ride Sourcing

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Busses & Coaches



Micro mobility

Business Model

P2P



B2B



B2C

Autonomy Level

Manual



Semi-autonomous



Autonomous

Power Source

Fuel Powered



Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)



Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Application

Passenger Transportation



Goods Transportation

Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





ASEAN



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



GCC





South Africa





Rest of MEA



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America

