Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 05-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 372.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---