Global Chewing Gum Market to Reach USD 48.68 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

Felton, California, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chewing gum market is expected to reach USD 48.68 billion by 2025. This can be attributed to the growing importance of oral health and fitness concerns among the millennials. However, the consistent product modifications coupled with the rising preference for functional ingredients results in increasing demand for sugar-free products over the forecast period.

The market is growing due to increasing consumer interest in healthy and sugar-free products. This industry is also driven by the modern age sugar-free chewing products which aids oral hygiene and weight management. Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of sugar-free products such as caffeinated products is used to boost the energy levels and metabolism rate. Moreover increasing fitness concerns among people, renders a shift towards low-calorie chewing products. This is a major driving factor for the growth of sugar- free chewing product.

There has been a significant shift from the regular product categories towards the sugar-free products, has enabled the manufacturers to cater to the changing needs of the consumers. It has been observed that the new flavors and variants introduced, are consumed as a healthy alternative in comparison with the sugar-based alternatives. The sugared gums pose certain side effects in contrast with healthy options and can result in tooth decay and other problems.

The market has a promising future for medicated confectionery products such as functional and nutraceutical products. These categories experience a higher demand than other variants due to the presence of synthetic chemicals. However, the factors such as dietary functions and obestress relieving properties of the medicated products have driven the demand for the sugar-free category in the market. In 2017, Functional Gums Company launched a Natur Gum containing natural flavors and natural sweeteners such as xylitol and stevia for the consumers preferring with eco-friendly and natural products

The rising consumers' preference towards popular products especially among the millennials has rendered the market growth. The consumers are attracted towards the different flavored products, varying sized items thereby increasing the demand for the new product developments from the manufactures. In 2017, spearmint, peppermint, and rounded winterfresh were the top consumer products in the U.S. and the Wrigley's Double mint dominated among the top brands in the U.S. Also, in 2017, the Hershey Co. launched a glitter product under the Ice Breakers brand with a cherry snow cone flavor.

Major players operating in the chewing gum market are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, Mars, The Hershey Company, Perfetti Van Melle., LOTTE, Ferrara Candy Company, Ford Gum, Inc, Ford Gum, Inc., and HARIBO of America, Inc. The manufacturers are focusing on new product developments by incorporating new flavors and fortifying with minerals and vitamins. For instance, in 2017 Kraft food introduced its eight manufacturing facilities in China. The company launched its first chewing gum Stride in the Chinese market. In 2017, Mars Inc. launched a Juicy Fruit Mixes and a Juicy Fruit Collisions product with four fruity and two in one flavor respectively.

Hexa Research has segmented the chewing gum market report based on ingredient, distribution channel and region:-

Segmentation by Ingredient

Sugared Chewing Gum

Sugar free Chewing Gum

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Convenience Store

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Drug Store

Others

Segmentation by Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Middle East & Africa

& Central & South America

Brazil

Key players analyzed

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Mars,Inc.

The Hershey Company

Perfetti Van Melle.

LOTTE.

Ferrara Candy Company.

Ford Gum, Inc.

HARIBO of America, Inc.

Tootsie Roll Inc.

Kraft Food

