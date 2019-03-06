With GRC 3.0, aligning initiatives to business goals and staying on top of risks and controls has never been easier!

BOC Group has just released the latest version of its GRC suite and introduced exciting new features to make risk management and ICS a real delight! With the new cutting-edge initiative workflow, GRC 3.0 looks after controls and initiatives and keeps risks in check in no time, while offering both a remarkable performance and user experience.

Erik Guschlbauer, the GRC service manager elaborates: "One of our primary goals for all GRC upgrades is to do our utmost to deliver nothing but the best for our customers. And this release's flagship feature a dedicated initiative workflow is an embodiment of just that. Its powerful design allows you to plan, set up and execute initiatives to head off risks and respond adequately before they even occur all from one place and in a couple of clicks. The initiative workflow essentially provides users with enough flexibility to do everything from the very conception, to monitoring, implementation and controlling of initiatives' effectiveness. Simply put, it really is your initiatives' one-stop shop, offering everything your initiatives need from A to Z."

In addition to the capabilities mentioned above, the latest release also comes with many other great features, like the new risk aggregation or risk portfolio, offering a spectrum of different views and analyses allowing to easily gather, identify, assess and respond to most crucial risks ahead of time.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities, as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

BOC Group's global customers include, among others, Allianz, Emerson, Hilti, REWE and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur, with more than 90 partners around the globe.

