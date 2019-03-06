Commencing,7 March 2019 Indentive AB shares will be traded under its new name, Artificial Solutions International AB. New company name: Artificial Solutions International AB ----------------------------------------------------------- New short name: ASAI ----------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0010245688 ----------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.