Global law firm Goodwin announced today that Simon Thomas has joined the firm's Financial Restructuring practice as a partner in the London office.

Simon has extensive domestic and international restructuring experience in cases involving infrastructure, shipping, aviation, retail, real estate, energy, manufacturing and telecommunications in both domestic and international situations. Simon joins from the London office of Addleshaw Goddard where he had been a partner since 2013 and had established a significant practice working particularly with funds, lenders and leading insolvency practitioners.

"In the past six months, we have seen a significant increase in distress led restructurings in the international corporate landscape," said Paul Lyons, Co-Chair of Goodwin's London office. "Simon is a talented industry lawyer who has handled numerous complex restructuring and insolvency mandates in a broad array of disciplines. He will be a tremendous resource to our clients and cross-border teams. We are delighted to welcome Simon to the firm."

Thomas said, "Goodwin in Europe is expanding rapidly and I am very pleased to be joining the firm at this time. It has international expertise in several key specialisms including real estate, private equity, debt finance and funds areas where restructuring is central to our client offering. I am also delighted to be able to work with our prominent U.S. restructuring practice and Goodwin London provides an ideal, collaborative platform for me to take my practice to the next level."

Thomas is listed as a recommended lawyer for Restructuring by Legal 500 UK and is also recognized as a "Super Lawyer" by Thomson Reuters

He can be reached at sthomas@goodwinlaw.com or 44.207.447.4860.

Over the past six years, Goodwin's London office has grown from just 15 lawyers in one practice area to nearly 100 across four of the firm's six key areas of focus. The team is widely recognized across both transactional and fund formation practices in private equity, real estate and life sciences industries. Most recently, Goodwin was highly ranked by both Chambers UK and Legal 500 UK and named 2018 Transatlantic Team of the Year (Midmarket Deal) by The Lawyer

Goodwin's Financial Restructuring practice engages in the restructurings of highly leveraged and distressed businesses, real estate assets and portfolios of assets for clients in the United States and abroad. The team implements transactional solutions and litigation strategies that produce creative, successful reorganizations both within and outside of formal bankruptcy or insolvency cases. For debtors, the team anticipates financial issues and devise strategies to identify and address financial challenges before they become crises. Earlier this year, Goodwin was ranked as a National Tier One Firm for Bankruptcy and Creditor's Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law by U.S. News and World Report/Best Lawyers

