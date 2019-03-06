

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction activity improved in February, led by upturns in commercial and infrastructure activity and stronger expansion in housing activity, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.



The Construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 52.6 in February from 50.6 in January.



Any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in the sector.



Commercial and civil engineering activity rebounded in February after three consecutive months of contractions for the latter. House building expanded after falling to a three-month low in January.



New business increased at a quicker rate in February. Employment level rose with greater workloads.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the fastest for almost seven years and sub-contractor rates increased at the quickest pace in over ten-and-a-half years.



The degree of optimism was at its highest for eight months, as boosted confidence in Germany and Italy offset weaker sentiment in France, the IHS Markit said.



