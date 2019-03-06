BGC Partners to Present at the Bernstein Future of Market Infrastructure Symposium on Monday, March 25, 2019

Webcast available for investors

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC" or "the Company"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Sean Windeatt, is scheduled to present at the Bernstein Future of Market Infrastructure Symposium on Monday, March 25, 2019. While the primary topic for the presentation is electronic trading, the discussion may also include topics such as the Company's financial results, operations, outlook and capital allocation policy.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available at 9:15 a.m. ET on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the following sites:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1235707&tp_key=0595de7d5d&tp_special=8

The webcast archive will be available for 180 days, beginning March 25, 2019.

(Note: If clicking the above link does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above url into your browser's address bar.)

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors contained in subsequent Forms 10-K, Forms 10-Q or Forms 8-K.

