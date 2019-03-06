5G Technology Market Expected to Witness an Exponential CAGR of 82.4% Through 2028 - Study by Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The approximately US$ 608 billionmarket for 5G technology is projected to take a massive leap beyond infancy, at a rapid pace. A new analytical study by Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts magnificent growth prospects for the 5G technology market over the coming years. 5G technology deployment will surpass the market valuation of US$ 35 billion in next five years, as indicated by FMI's analysis.

More than 1/4th of the total deployments is accounted by 5G RAN, whereas preference for 5G NG Core is visibly surging - reflecting a higher rate of adoption in the near future.

Over 20% of the total applicability lies in AR/VR, according to the report. On the other side, the thriving connected technology will create a substantial application base for 5G technology providers. Maximum applicability in the connected technology has been spotted in connected automotive and connected drones.

While manufacturing industry will remain the potential gold mine for 5G technology deployment, FMI's study highlights that transportation & logistics, automotive, and energy & utilities are also emerging highly lucrative, of late

5G Network Trials & Device Launches to Prevail

The latest of mobile communications evolution, 5G technology deployment is prominently pushed by the spectacular growth in the number of unique mobile subscribers, says The Mobile Economy 2019 Report. Set to revolutionize the mobile communications industry (as suggested by GSMA (Groupe Spéciale Mobile Association), the 5G technology optimization majorly relies on MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) that reduces 5G's dependence on back-haul for computing and storage.

An escalating number of 5G network launches by a number of countries is spurring the 5G technology coverage, globally.

The US and South Korea first launched 5G technology in 2018, estimated to be followed by the UK, later this year.

In 2019, research expects 10-15 more markets emerging in 5G technology commercialization, which are some of the significant contributors to global economy.

Selective launch in some of the GCC countries (2018) also prompt at large-scale commercial rollouts by the end of 2020.

In addition, increasing launches of 5G enabled products is underscoring the rapid expanse of 5G technology. While Samsung has announced the launch of the world's first 5G smartphone, teaming up with eight telecom operating leaders, China-based ZTE will also shortly unveil their first 5G device, targeting launch in China and Europe, in 2019. ZTE has been one of the top telecom equipment suppliers globally, and continues to emphasize massive investments in R&D for 5G technology coverage. The company's 5G transport product is also ready for commercialization.

Enterprises in Developed Regions Leading the Bandwagon

The US-based enterprises such as AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communication Inc. are collaboratively working towards 5G technology commercialization. The report highlights an increasing role of governments in the expansion of 5G technology network coverage.

Key European countries, including the UK, Germany , and France , are at the forefront of research in 5G technology commercialization.

, and , are at the forefront of research in 5G technology commercialization. Prominent enterprises such as Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Ericsson have already commenced testing of various frequency spectrums and advanced technologies for efficient 5G technology deployment.

Telefonica's mobile operator in the UK, O2, recently announced the soon-to-happen 5G service rollout, primarily targeting businesses in the UK.

Shenzhen -based ZTE ( China ) has also been conducting trials of 5G network solutions.

The aforementioned companies have also launched customer trails in multiple regional markets - instrumenting a strong base for the commercialization of 5G technology. Substantial adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud and IoT (Internet of Things) will also continue to boost 5G technology deployment in coming years, as industries are accelerating the shift from consumer-centric cellular coverage to machine-centric communications.

Contract Agreements Trending Competitive Landscape

According to FMI's study, telecom giants are strategizing on contracts and collaborations to retain their lead in the global market. Leading providers of 5G technology and telecommunication services are focusing on collaborating with each other to increase global market revenue shares as well as improve new outreach to new potential markets.

Nokia and T-Mobile's US$ 3.5 billion agreement intends to accelerate 5G technology deployment across the US.

agreement intends to accelerate 5G technology deployment across the US. Belgium BASE also recently completed the partnership agreement with Chinese behemoth - ZTE Corporation. The partnership is research-centric and will cover IoT and LTE advanced, besides 5G technology.

Samsung has completed the supply of around 35,000 5G base stations to several Korean as well as American mobile operators, whereas Huawei recently made an announcement to have over 30 5G equipment deals in the pipeline.

ZTE however has not revealed a significant contract with mobile operating companies, in the 5G commercialization landscape.

The report also covers strategic profiles of some other prominent players in the global 5G technology market, including Ericsson, Telecom Italia, AT & T, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Orange S.A., China Mobile Limited, KT Corporation, Qualcomm, and Verizon Communications, Inc. among others.

