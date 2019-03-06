

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $96.94 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $74.21 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $1.16 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



