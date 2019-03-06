Uptick Newswire Hosts Hemp, Inc. on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Upcoming Projects for 2019

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Hemp Inc., (OTC PINK: HEMP) a company that seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. CEO, Bruce Perlowin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview Perlowin explained that the Company began by demonstrating what can be developed with hemp, particularly in the industrial setting. Today, the Company has expanded its operations and now includes projects with CBD.

Jolly then asked about the family division and where the Company is at in that process. Perlowin shared that he believes that family farms have been lost in the United States, and he hopes to personally bring this back through the Company.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's industrial division. Perlowin explained that the industrial division began in North Carolina and taught over 500 farmers how to grow hemp to create a steady income for themselves.

Jolly asked Perlowin about the Company's 2019 revenues. Perlowin explained that in addition to the Company's other projects, they have also started extracting CBD. '2019 will be a big year. It will be a massive year.', stated Perlowin.

Perlowin also provided some information about the extraction of CBD. He explained that they combined this project with the family farm division by collecting those plants and extracting the CBD.

Jolly then asked about Hemp University, an educational program created by the Company. Perlowin explained that growing hemp is difficult without some form of guidance, this is where Hemp University comes into play. Hemp University offer numerous courses on how to grow hemp, and will even be offering a class on how to grow high-CBD plants, as well as how to harvest or arrange for harvesting. Additionally, Hemp University offers industrial hemp courses, including how to use hemp for building.

The Company is also excited to announce that a 'Grow-Off' will be hosted with the participation of the top new and seasoned hemp growers from around America. This event will be highly covered and is a great opportunity for the community to learn even more about the hemp growing process and become involved.

To close the interview, Perlowin encouraged listeners to participate in the Grow-Off and become a part of this income generating opportunity. 'We are at the beginning of a historical epic where hemp is going to be one of the biggest industries on the planet.', stated Perlowin. He added, "We happen to understand our place in history. We're at the very beginning.'.

To hear Bruce Perlowin's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-bruce-perlowin-of-hemp-inc-otcpink-hemp-2/

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of 'Stock Day,' and Uptick Newswire encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Contact:

Bruce Perlowin

Hemp, Inc.

8174 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Suite #109-367

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Phone: (855) 436-7688

Email: Info@hempinc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. To clarify the issue of OTC placing a stop sign next to Hemp, Inc.'s stock trading symbol, that symbol indicates Hemp, Inc. does not report their financials. As a non-reporting pink sheet company, Hemp, Inc. is not required to report. The company does, however, choose to publicly report its quarterly and yearly financials on its website. According to the company's CEO, the OTC stop sign is a misrepresentation of that reporting fact. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

About Uptick Newswire and the 'Stock Day' Podcast

Founded in 2013, Uptick Newswire is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Uptick provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. Uptick is the sole producer of its 'Stock Day' Podcast, which is the number one radio show of its kind in America. The Uptick Network 'Stock Day' Podcast is an extension of Uptick Newswire, which recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Media Contact:



Uptick Newswire

602-441-3474

https://upticknewswire.com/

SOURCE: Uptick Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538135/Uptick-Newswire-Hosts-Hemp-Inc-on-The-Stock-Day-Podcast-to-Discuss-Upcoming-Projects-for-2019