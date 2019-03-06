Savara Inc.: Savara To Report Q4/Year-End 2018 Financial Results And Business Update On March 13, 2019

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Savara management will also host a conference call for investors at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results and provide a business update.

Shareholders and other interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (855) 239-3120 from the U.S., (855) 669-9657 from Canada, and (412) 542-4127 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and request the "Savara Inc." call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of Savara's website at https://www.savarapharma.com/investors/events/ .

Approximately one hour after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on Savara's website for 30 days, and a telephone replay will be available through March 20, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada and (412) 317-0088 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and entering the replay access code 10128884.

About Savara

Savara is an orphan lung disease company. Savara's pipeline comprises Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP), in Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infection, and in preparation for Phase 2a development in cystic fibrosis (CF) affected individuals with chronic NTM lung infection; and AeroVanc, a Phase 3-stage inhaled vancomycin for treatment of persistent Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) lung infection in CF. Savara's strategy involves expanding its pipeline of potentially best-in-class products through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. The most recent acquisition is aerosolized amikacin/fosfomycin, a Phase 2-ready, proprietary combination antibiotic, which has demonstrated potent and broad-spectrum antibacterial activity against highly drug resistant pathogens. Savara's management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approvals and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: @SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/savara-pharmaceuticals/).

Contacts:

Savara Inc. IR & PR

Anne Erickson (anne.erickson@savarapharma.com)

(512) 851-1366

For IR: Solebury Trout

Gitanjali Jain Ogawa (Gogawa@troutgroup.com)

(646) 378-2949

