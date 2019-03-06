Avalon GloboCare Corp.: Avalon GloboCare to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2019

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (NASDAQ listed Avalon GloboCare AVCO), a leading global developer of innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today that the Company has been invited to present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, on March 17-19, 2019.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH conference hosted approximately 550 participating companies and more than 4,700 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

Avalon GloboCare's CEO and President, David Jin, M.D., Ph. D., is scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors held throughout the day on March 18th. He will discuss the evolving ecosystem of exosome technology, cellular immunotherapy and regenerative medicine while sharing the Company's experiences and capabilities in cell-based technologies and therapeutics. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Avalon GloboCare please contact your ROTH representative.

ROTH will host a pre-recorded webcast of the Company's presentation, which will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/roth33/avco/ and in the investor section of the Company's website, beginning March 11th at 10:00 am ET.

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a global intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to advancing cell-based technologies and therapeutics, with a focus on developing and empowering innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and their clinical applications. In addition, Avalon provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both the domestic and global healthcare markets. Through its subsidiaries, namely GenExosome Technologies Inc. and Avactis Biosciences Inc., Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of exosome-based diagnostics, cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative medicine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com



Investor Relations:



Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

avco@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Avalon GloboCare Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538172/Avalon-GloboCare-to-Present-at-the-31st-Annual-ROTH-Conference-on-March-17-19-2019