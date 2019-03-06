

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) said that in fiscal 2019, it will accelerate its store optimization program, and currently expects to renovate at least 1,000 Family Dollar stores.



The company plans to open 350 new Dollar Tree and 200 new Family Dollar stores, as well as re-banner an additional 200 Family Dollar stores to Dollar Tree stores.



Dollar Tree also expects to accelerate its pace of Family Dollar store closings by closing as many as 390 additional under-performing stores. The total number of stores closed may change depending on the company's ability to achieve material rent concessions from landlords.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX