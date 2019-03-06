

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's industrial production fell in January, driven by a decline in the electricity and gas supply sector, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped a calendar-adjusted 1.8 percent year-over-year in January.



The decline was driven by a 15.3 percent slump in electricity and gas supply output.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production grew 8.4 percent and manufacturing output advanced by 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted data of industrial production fell 3.7 percent in January.



