Stock Market Press Highlights Metatron, Inc. Targets Explosive Market Growth with Launch of CBD Online Store with Famous Smoke Shop and Gifts; Other Companies Discussed Include Tilray, Inc., Cronos Group, Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Stock Market Press (SMP) focuses on CBD market expansion after 2018 Farm Bill became law earlier this year. Companies covered in this spotlight include Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), Cronos Group, Inc. and Metatron, Inc. (OTC PINK: MRNJ).

A massive boost to the US Hemp industry just occurred as sweeping change is enacted thanks to the passage and signing of the 2018 Farm Bill by President Trump. As a result, it is now legal to cultivate Hemp in the USA. This has opened the doors to a significant boost in CBD store fronts, both brick and mortar, as well as online. The CBD market is expected to reach over $2B in the next year according to various analysts, with some looking at a 10 fold increase by 2022. Enter Metatron, Inc. (OTC: MRNJ) and Smoke Shop and Gifts' creation of a brick & mortar and online powerhouse.

Metatron, Inc. (OTC: MRNJ) just announced the opening of a "groundbreaking CBD Online Store with Smoke Shop and Gifts ('SSG')":

SSG Customer Service and Extreme Quality is their #1 Priority. SSG was founded in 2016 with the vision of providing the highest quality hemp flower and CBD for daily use. After a long journey and years of searching, they found the perfect Hemp farms that shared SSG's vision. Working closely with these farms, they were able to source high-grade CBD hemp flower that is legal, testing with less than the U.S. allowed .3% Delta 9 THC. - Metatron 3/6/19 PR

This Metatron, Inc. (OTC: MRNJ) announcement comes on the heels of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announcing the acquisition of the world's largest hemp foods manufacturer - Manitoba Harvest. Including the 19% stake owned by Cronos. With sales to over 16,000 retail locations between the USA and Canada, Tilray, Inc. has positioned themselves well to take advantage of the exponential growth expected in the CBD retail market.

The CBD marketplace consists of medical and consumer products, a market that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) knows well. Aurora Cannabis Inc secures a keystone of their growth plan with the completion of the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Whistler Medical Marijuana. Organic certified products, a Whistler specialty, will help Aurora Cannabis, Inc. expand their product reach to Europe and the rest of the world.

From large cap to small cap, companies are taking advantage of the new Hemp legalization by expanding across the USA. Metatron, Inc. (OTC: MRNJ) and Smoke Shop and Gifts are taking the 'bull by its horns' and launching nationwide with the new mobile CBD storefront.

