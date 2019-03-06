

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil (XOM) announced the company has updated its growth plans and expects annual earnings potential to increase by more than 140 percent by 2025 from 2017 adjusted earnings, assuming an oil price of $60 per barrel and based on 2017 margins. The updated earnings projection compares with last year's estimated increase of 135 percent between 2017 and 2025, based on 2017 adjusted earnings.



Cumulative earnings potential from 2019 through 2025 has increased by about $9 billion, supported by further improvements to the company's investment portfolio and divestment plans.



ExxonMobil expects annual cash flow from operations to reach $60 billion in 2025, assuming oil prices at $60 per barrel and 2017 margins. Cumulative cash flow from operations and asset sales over the period from 2019 to 2025 is $24 billion higher than previously communicated, including $15 billion from anticipated asset sales from 2019 to 2021.



The company expects to double return on capital employed by 2025 under the $60 per barrel price.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX